Mass. company donates 33K pounds of dog food to Greater Boston Food Bank

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts-based company has donated 33,000 pounds of pet food to the Greater Boston Food Bank to support families who need help with caring for their dogs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Wellness Natural Pet Food, which is headquartered in Tewksbury, has stepped up to ensure that no family is worried about how they will continue to support their beloved animal.

The company says it donated 60 double-stacked pallets of canned dog food — the equivalent of two trucks-full worth of pet food.

“We want to make sure that every pet in our community has access to a full bowl with high-quality, natural food,” said Camelle Kent, chief executive officer of WellPet, the maker of Wellness Natural Pet Food. “Giving back to pets in need is an important part of our company culture and our guiding light in all that we do through our Wellness Foundation and other charitable giving efforts, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support pet parents who may need a little extra help during this difficult time.”

