Mass. company gives health care workers free fuel at 14 gas stations

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts chain of gas stations is letting health care workers fuel for free as a way of saying thank you for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is going to cost us a lot of money, but we don’t care about that right now,” said New World Gas co-owner Vishal Patel.

Patel said the giveaway has taken place at 14 of his locations around the state — even after one of his stations in Whitman was broken into last night.

“We are supposed to do this so anyway we thought let’s keep this continuing and forget about that,” Patel said.