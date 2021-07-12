BOSTON (WHDH) - As the state starts to roll out home delivery of marijuana, one local company dropped off its first package — at the house of a Cannabis Control Commission member.

Chris Fevry, CEO of the minority-owned Your Green Package, dropped off a delivery at commissioner Ava Callender Concepcion’s house in Boston on Monday. Your Green Package is partnering with New England Treatment Access on its deliveries.

“I think delivery is kind of a new beginning for the Massachusetts cannabis industry and it’s just a huge opportunity for everyone involved,” Fevry said.

“This is something that is available to people who might not have access,” Concepcion said. “And it is equity both on the part of people who want to be in the industry and consumers as well.”

Your Green Package is one of two companies that have so far been licensed to deliver pot to homes in Massachusetts. Customers must be 21 years old to use the service.

