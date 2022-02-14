BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A new business in Billerica is ready to bring ice cream and other frozen desserts to the pod-based food world.

Cold Snap takes unfrozen ingredients in a pod and freezes them into ice cream, smoothies and other treats. Founder Matthew Fonte said he and his daughters came up with the process after writing it down in an invention journal.

Fonte said the company is starting with commercial clients and hopes to have 100 Cold Snap machines out by the end of March.

