FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts company is rolling out a new line of artisanal, cannabis-infused ice creams and sorbets this week.

David Yusefzadeh, the owner of Plant Jam in Framingham, is preparing to ship the first batch of Cloud Creamery-brand infused ice creams and sorbets to cannabis retail shops across the state.

“Cannabis consumers deserve edible products that will give them a unique taste profile to go along with the desired physical effects. That’s the core mission of Plant Jam,” Yusefzadeh said in a news release.

Yusefzade, an international chef and food designer, says the frozen treats will boast a full-spectrum of live cannabis resins and will feature flavors like Tanzanian vanilla, mango yozu, and dark chocolate truffle.

Among the retailers that will be carrying Plant Jam products are Caroline’s Cannabis in Uxbridge, Western Front in Chelsea and Bud’s Goods in Worcester.

The company is planning to debut other types of edibles in the near future.

