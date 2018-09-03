Mass. congressional races heating up as candidates make push ahead of primary election

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten Democrats are running for the open seat in the primary for the 3rd Congressional District, which includes the Merrimack Valley Area, but all eyes are watching to see if there could be an upset in the 7th Congressional District, which includes Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston.

The race for 7th Congressional District is one of the hardest fought primary battles in the state. Ten-term incumbent Democratic Congressman Mike Capuano is looking to fend off a challenge from Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley.

Capuano says his experience and know-how sets him apart, adding that he works hard at building relationships in his district.

“In this world, we really have to work hard to make sure we listen to each other and that we talk to each other,” he said. “If we have trouble doing that or someone thinks they are not being heard, then we need to work even harder at that.”

Pressley says while she and Capuno may vote the same, their approaches would be different. She believes she has the momentum in the race.

“Encouraged, feeling the momentum, sort of a ground shift with the wind at our backs,” she said. “So I’m feeling very hopeful and very proud.”

In the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Niki Tsongas announced she is not seeking another term. It’s a wide open field.

Democrat Dan Koh is running for the seat. The Andover native was the Chief of Staff to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. They marched together Monday in the Marlborough Labor Day parade.

“We need people in D.C. that are going to stand up to this president and fight for what matters,” he said. “That’s good healthcare, good jobs and fighting for the American dream that all got us here.”

Lowell native Lori Trahan called this a change election. She says the gridlock in Washington is hurting families in the district and she knows how to break through and get things done.

“I worked on Capitol Hill. I worked for Congressman Meehan for almost ten years,” she said. “I jumped into the private sector, started my own company, helped get more women into leadership roles.”

Barbara L’Italien says she has worked hard to represent her district since 2003 when she was first elected as a state representative. Now a state senator, she says the district needs someone who understands how to legislate.

“It’s too big of a job for someone to try to just enter at the congressional level,” she said. “It’s hard work and I have done that hard work over the last 15 years.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark and Democrat Rufus Gifford is also running for the seat. He says it’s his experience at the federal level that sets him apart from the rest of the pack.

“I’m the only candidate in this race with the top-level experience both nationally having worked for President Obama for ten years, as well as internationally, as the Ambassador to Denmark,” he said. “I’ve seen the system. I’ve seen it work.”

The district is heavily Democratic. The winner will face businessman Rick Green and Independent Mike Mullen in the general election in November.

