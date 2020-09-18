Mass. congressman calling for $120B restaurant bailout

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts congressman is calling for billions in aid to save restaurants across the state and throughout the country.

According to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, 3,600 restaurants in the area — or one in five eateries — have closed for good during the pandemic.

Congressman Jim McGovern toured Worcester restaurants Friday as he promoted creating a nationwide restaurant revitalization fund of $120 billion.

“We need to be the wind at their back,” McGovern said of struggling restaurants. “We’re gong to fight in Washington but locally, we all need to step up.”

Restaurant owner Ed Russo said even though he’s able to get business through outdoor seating, he’s worried about the coming cold weather, and how spikes in the virus are driving away customers.

“You’re wondering what’s it going to be like the next week, Worcester is having a spike now, how is that going to affect business?” Russo said. “You try to make it work as long as you can, I hope to God we get through it.”

