Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss took a creative approach to his most recent speech on the House floor to make a point about artificial intelligence.

Auchincloss, who was speaking on a bill to create a center for AI research, used the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to write his speech.

“We must collaborate with international partners like the Israeli government to ensure that the United States maintains a leadership role in AI research and development and responsibly explores the many possibilities evolving technologies provide,” Auchincloss said.

The congressman says he wants Congress to regulate AI now before more problems arise surrounding the technology.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)