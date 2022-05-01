A Massachusetts congressman joined a delegation of U.S. officials that visited Ukraine and spoke with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy over the weekend.

Worcester Congressman Jim McGovern joined Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other elected officials on the trip, the first congressional delegation to visit Ukraine since the war began. The group talked with Zelenskyy in Kyiv for three hours about security and aid from the U.S., and McGovern said the conversation Saturday was intense and productive.

“We wanted to convey to him the fact that the people of the United States stand with him,” McGovern said.

