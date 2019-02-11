Mass. Congressman Seth Moulton taking ‘serious look’ at White House run

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton says he is thinking about running for president in 2020.

After speaking with students during an event at Salem State University on Monday, Moulton told reporters that he’s taking a “serious look” at a possible White House bid.

“I’m looking at it. I’m taking a serious look at it and I’m going to be doing that over the next couple of months,” he said.

Moulton, a Marine veteran who served four tours in Iraq, believes that it’s time for new ideas and a new generation of leadership. He also made it clear that he wants to send President Trump packing.

“We need to stand up to this president,” he said. “We can’t afford to have this president or his vice president be the next President of the United States. The stakes are too high.”

In 2018, Moulton faced tough criticism after failed attempts to draft a challenger to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Moulton would be joining a crowded field of Democrats if he decides to throw his hat in the race. Bay State U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially announced her candidacy over the weekend.

“I’m going to spend even more time than I have in the past year listening to Americans and seeing what they’re looking for in the next president,” he said. “I’ve always seen this job as how best I can serve the country.”

Moulton has not nailed down a timeline in regards to making a decision.

