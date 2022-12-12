U.S. Rep Seth Moulton (D-Marblehead) recently visited Ukraine to get a first-hand sense of the impact of the war that is raging in the Eastern European nation.

Moulton, a former Navy SEAL, joined representatives from Arizona, California, and South Carolina for a tour of the city of Kiev. It was his second trip to Ukraine and his first since the war broke out.

Moulton said although life is going on in the city, signs of the war are everywhere.

“I saw a functioning city, it definitely had damage, visible scars from missile attacks, we had dinner about 50 yards from one of those missile strikes and all the buildings around it were boarded up,” Moulton told 7NEWS.

Moulton said he will take what he saw and use it to advise the Biden administration on how to help.

