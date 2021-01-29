Mass. Congressman Stephen Lynch announces positive COVID-19 test

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced Friday.

Lynch was tested after a staff member from his Boston office tested positive for the virus earlier this week, his office said in a statement.

His test came back positive on Friday afternoon.

Lynch had received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine prior to the positive test, according to his office, and he had a negative test before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“While Mr. Lynch remains asymptomatic and feels fine, he will self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming week,” his office said.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan announced a positive on Thursday.

