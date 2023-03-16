Mass. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is asking the FDA to investigate the possible health risks associated with chemical hair straighteners.

The National Institutes of Health recently published research that shows women who use the products were twice as likely to develop uterine cancer by age 70.

Pressley says Black women are disproportionately at risk because they use the products at higher rates.

The congresswoman says the FDA should review that research and reevaluate the safety of those products.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)