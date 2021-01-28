Mass. Congresswoman Lori Trahan announces positive COVID-19 test

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan on Thursday announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trahan says she is currently asymptomatic and self-quarantining at her Bay State home.

“After testing negative for COVID-19 in Washington last week and again upon my arrival at home in accordance with state guidelines, I voluntarily got tested once again today,” Trahan said in a statement. “Sadly, I learned moments ago that I have tested positive for the virus.”

Trahan noted that both of her offices in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. will work remotely until further notice.

She also urged everyone to continue to take the virus seriously by wearing a mask, maintaining a safe social distance from others, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home whenever possible.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)