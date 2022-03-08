STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts couple recently claimed a pair of six-figure lottery prizes after they each won multiple games by playing identical numbers.

Rhonda Jackson and Ronnie Sanders, of Stoughton, each won prizes in a pair of draw games offered by the Massachusetts State Lottery over a span of four weeks, officials said.

The couple’s good fortune started on Dec. 10, 2021, when they each won a $100,000 prize in the nightly Mass Cash drawing. On Jan. 6, they then combined to win three $25,000-a-year-for-life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game.

The lottery says the couple opted to receive these prizes in the form of one-time payments of $390,000.

All of their prizes were won by playing the same numbers of 8-10-12-17-23 — a combination of family birthdates.

Rhonda is said to have won all three of her prizes on tickets purchased at Rusty’s Liquor in Roslindale, which is the same store where Ronnie’s Lucky for Life ticket was bought. His Mass Cash ticket was purchased at New World Wine & Spirits in Stoughton.

Both stores received bonuses for selling these winning tickets.

