Mass. couple learns marriage is not official as wedding officiant faces theft charges

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts couple that was recently wed on Cape Cod learned their marriage wasn’t official after the minister who presided over the wedding ceremony was arrested on theft charges.

Ashley Veilleux and David Mellen wed by the coast of Yarmouth, full of joy, but their perfect day was soon turned into a nightmare.

Veilleux says the man she hired to be the wedding officiant, 39-year-old James Stern, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, was not licensed to marry in Massachusetts.

“You put so much trust into people,” she said. “He’s not even licensed to marry anyone in Massachusetts.”

The Secretary of State’s office said out-of-state ministers are supposed to file papers each time they handle a wedding. A spokesperson for the office confirmed Stern did not follow protocol.

“It was confirmed that legally, we are not married,” Veilleux said.

Stern’s website describes him as a non-denominational minister who wants to make dreams come true. A statement on the website read, “Can’t weddings be just a little less expensive and easier? I shouldn’t make a living off of your special moment. After all, it’s all about you.”

Veilleux says Stern charged her $950 for the wedding. He had been arrested just days earlier on credit card fraud charges and showed up in rough shape for their rehearsal dinner.

“Very unkempt, very all over the place,” Veilleux said of Stern. “Gave me an uneasy feeling that something wasn’t right.”

Several bridesmaids noticed large charges on their credit cards after the wedding, according to Veilleux.

“He gained access to the bridal suite at one point,” she said.

Veilleux believes Stern photographed the credit cards after fishing through their purses. Yarmouth police confirmed an investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

Stern is currently being held without bail on charges related to thefts at the Newport County YMCA and Ocean Community YMCA. Officers found numerous gift cards, identification cards and bolt cutters in Stern’s vehicle, according to police.

Veilleux is still awaiting a marriage license.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)