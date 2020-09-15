Mass. courthouses to hold a day of remembrance for Chief Justice Ralph Gants

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts courthouses are planning to hold a day of remembrance to honor the late Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants on Friday.

Gants, who died on Monday, was appointed to the SJC by Gov. Deval Patrick and became Chief Justice in 2014. His colleagues are asking state courthouses to close on Friday to honor his memory.

Gants suffered a heart attack a week prior.

“On that day, courthouses across the Commonwealth will be closed to enable the judiciary and those impacted by this tragedy to reflect on this incalculable loss to the people of the Commonwealth and to remember Chief Justice Gants’ commitment to fairness, equality under the law, and justice for all,” the SJC said in a statement.

