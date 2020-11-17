Mass. COVID-19 testing sites see long lines as Thanksgiving approaches

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - While Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts is looking to expand coronavirus testing, the state’s 300 sites are being overwhelmed by residents looking to get tested before Thanksgiving.

The Carewell Urgent Care in Somerville doesn’t require symptoms or a doctor’s referral for a test, but the test costs $160. And Denise Goode said she had been waiting in line four hours Tuesday to get tested and didn’t think she’d get in.

“It shouldn’t be this hard, it just shouldn’t,” Goode said. “And it shouldn’t cost so much money either.”

Drive-in sites were also seeing huge lines, with cars snaking through the TJX corporate parking lot in Framingham.

“Busy is an understatement, we do 650 to 700 cars every four hours,” said Brenda Giroux, a security officer at the testing site.

Baker said rules for testing are controlled by the federal government, which provides funding. He said he was working to get wait times reduced.

“As we move into the rest of this year you will see us working to try to get some latitude from the feds,” Baker said. “With respect to he lines we have now I think we’ll see new products come into the marketplace that make it possible for people to significantly expand testing.”

