MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Long lines are expected to form at COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts for the second day in a row as people look to get tested between the holidays.

Numerous cars pulled into the New England Sports Center parking lot in Marlboro on Monday, where officials say more than 1,500 people were tested for the coronavirus before the site closed at noon.

National Guard members assisted at the testing site and have been deployed to help multiple other hospitals throughout the state amid a COVID-19 surge.

A long line of cars could also be seen outside the MBTA commuter rail station in Ashland.

Joe Fonseca says he waited hours to get tested at this site.

“They should have more testing places because it doesn’t make sense, I had to wait three hours for this,” he said.

Lawrence General Hospital took to Facebook Monday to alert people that wait times at their testing center is estimated between four to five hours due to an increased spread of COVID-19 and the higher number of people seeking testing during the holidays.

They added that they will continue to close the end of the wait line four to five hours early each day to accommodate everyone in line.

Signs at a testing site in Lynn read that the site was closed Monday due to a shortage of tests. It is expected to reopen Tuesday.

People can find an in-person testing location in Massachusetts by visiting the state’s website.

Those who do test positive for the coronavirus only need to isolate for five days as opposed to the original guideline of 10 days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday.

Officials say the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

