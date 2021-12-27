MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - People waited in long lines Monday as they looked to get tested for the coronavirus at sites throughout Massachusetts following Christmas and ahead of the New Year.

Numerous cars pulled into the New England Sports Center parking lot in Marlboro where Marlboro Hospital was offering free COVID-19 testing in conjunction with the Department of Public Health.

The testing site closed at noon, at which point vehicles could be seen getting turned away.

National Guard members assisted at the testing site and have been deployed to assist multiple other hospitals throughout the state amid a COVID-19 surge.

A long line of cars could also be seen outside the MBTA commuter rail station in Ashland.

Joe Fonseca says they waited hours to get tested at this site.

“They should have more testing places because it doesn’t make sense, I had to wait three hours for this,” he said.

In Cambridge on Sunday, a massive line of people could be seen standing in the area of Harvard Square waiting to get tested.

People can find an in-person testing location in Massachusetts by visiting the state’s website.

