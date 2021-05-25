BOSTON (WHDH) - The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 vaccine preregistration system closed to new submissions on Tuesday.

All remaining people still in the system will be contacted with an opportunity to book appointments before closing out the system on May 31, according to the Baker-Polito Administration.

The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder at vaxfinder.mass.gov remains available with more than 900 locations listed across the state.

