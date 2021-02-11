Mass. creates committee tasked with reimagining life after pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Senate President Karen E. Spilka announced Thursday that the state has created a group that will be tasked with reimagining life in the post-pandemic “new normal.”

The special senate committee will study the way Bay Staters live, work, and travel, as well as analyze long-standing inequities in the economy and in local communities that were highlighted by the pandemic, in an effort to “reimagine the path towards continued vibrancy,” according to Spilka.

“This committee will serve as a hub to synthesize information and share best practices that have been developed in response to COVID-19, as well as a forum for new ideas as to how to move forward,” Spilka said in a news release. “The committee will also work to actively ensure that historical inequities are addressed.”

The group will draw on best practices that have been developed on revenue, transportation, COVID-19, and racial justice, and make needed changes similar to the ones that resulted in legislation spurred by the pandemic such as vote-by-mail, telehealth, more flexibility for municipalities to work remotely, expansive outdoor and take out options for restaurants.

“We have not experienced anything like this pandemic in a hundred years, and this crisis deserves our attention and our best efforts at mitigating its effects,” Spilka added.

