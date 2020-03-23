Mass. daycares prepare for serving emergency workers

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three hundred daycare centers across Massachusetts are deep cleaning as they prepare to look after the children of emergency and essential workers over the next two weeks.

All the girls who are staffed today started cleaning the facility, disinfecting everything changing all the sheets, every seat and every cushion,” said Alex Shabelsky, vice president of School Is Cool daycare.

Shabelsky’s two Brookline daycare centers are enrolling a total of 50 children in the next two weeks, after Gov. Charlie Baker ordered regular daycare shuttered because of the coronavirus but some facilities open for workers like grocery store and pharmacy employees, health care workers and law enforcement personnel.

“Right now we have scheduled several doctors, a couple of emergency nurses, Shabelsky said. “And even though our facilities operate from infants to kindergarten-age kids, with these new regulations we can accept kids up to 12 years old because the schools are closed as well.”

But the centers will be taking extra safety precautions as they look after their charges.

“The state advised us to do the temperature for the walk-ins …

and if somebody has a fever they’re not going to be accepted so we don’t jeopardize the health of the other kids,” Shabelsky said. “Everybody’s wearing protective masks, we’re wearing gloves… and we disinfect the facility, that’s all we can do.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)