(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families is looking for ways to improve communication with other states following the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

Harmony was last seen at a Manchester, New Hampshire home in September 2019, when she was 5. Manchester police were notified last December that the child had not been seen in two years.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, had been granted custody of her despite having a criminal record.

N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu harshly criticized a Mass. court in January for placing Harmony with her father and stepmother before the state could complete a study of their home.

The Mass. DCF released a statement Monday that read, “As the tragic circumstances of the Harmony Montgomery case unfold, it is clear that the communication processes across state lines should be improved in child welfare cases. The New England state child welfare commissioners are in the early stages of developing an information sharing agreement to improve communication and collaboration concerning child welfare cases that cross New England state lines. This case has also made clear that better supports are needed for children that come before the courts, and the Baker-Polito Administration has proposed $50 million to ensure that every child is appointed a guardian ad litem to advocate singularly for their best interests and well-being at all times throughout court permanency proceedings.”

The department added that they are cooperating with law enforcement and N.H. officials as the investigation into Harmony’s disappearance remains ongoing and that the Office of the Child Advocate is conducting a review of the case.

