BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is offering generous bonuses and an increased hourly wage in an effort to attract lifeguards for the summer season.

DCR is offering bonuses totaling up to $1,000 to qualified lifeguard applicants for the 2022 season and a $500 retention bonus will be provided to lifeguards who continue to work for the agency through the end of the season.

The hourly wage for lifeguards has also been raised to between $21 and $26, depending on position and associated certifications. Last year’s starting rates were $20 for lifeguards and $21 for head lifeguards.

DCR says it is actively recruiting individuals to become a lifeguard at agency-managed inland and coastal waterfronts, and deep-water swimming pools, particularly at Central and Eastern Massachusetts locations.

Individuals must be at least 16 years of age at the time of hire and able to swim 500 yards in under 11 minutes, according to DCR.

