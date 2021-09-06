BOSTON (WHDH) -

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley spoke out at a union rally in Copley Square on Labor Day, pushing President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan to replenish employment.

The lawmakers said unions would be a vital part of the plan.

“You deserve more than hashtags and billboards, you deserve more than applause and bumper stickers,” Pressley said. “What you deserve are policies, policies which support, which uplift, which protect you and your families.”

“We have to make sure that the recovery reaches every family, every child in our society, that everyone should be allowed to dream the biggest dreams,” Markey said.

