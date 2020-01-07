Mass. delegation responds to Iranian missile strike at air base housing U.S. troops

Members of Massachusetts’ all-Democratic congressional delegation responded to the Iranian airstrike that rocked an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops Tuesday night.

Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

Trump must obtain Congress’s express authorization for the use of military force. We must not get drawn into a war with Iran. #NoWarWithIran https://t.co/GOaKAxV1dU — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 8, 2020

Closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and praying for the safety of our servicemembers, diplomats, and their families. The White House is goading us into a reckless war without regard for those serving our nation. #PeaceNow #NoWarWithIran https://t.co/eUgn01MqST — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 8, 2020

Our thoughts are with the servicemembers and diplomats under attack tonight. Instead of escalating this conflict further, the President must turn to Congress immediately before putting any more Americans at risk with his reckless decisions. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) January 8, 2020

This does not look like security for Americans. Praying for all those in harm’s way especially our service members and their families. We must de-escalate this dangerous situation. #NoWarWithlran https://t.co/ENwnj1AHSX — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 8, 2020

I'm closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and praying for the safety of our servicemembers, diplomats, and other U.S. personnel. https://t.co/E7HaEa471T — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 8, 2020

The strikes by Iran were a major escalation of tensions that have been rising steadily across the Mideast following months of threats and attacks after President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Iranian state TV said the attack was in revenge for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral procession Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman prompted angry calls to avenge his death.

