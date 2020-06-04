Mass. Department of Correction reaches goal of conducting universal COVID-19 testing at all facilities

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Correction met its goal of conducting universal COVID-19 testing at all its facilities and reported that a little more than 5 percent of inmates tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 7,679 tests have been performed on inmates at the DOC’s 16 facilities, with more than 6,700 of those tests conducted by mobile teams consisting of DOC personnel, contracted medical provider Wellpath, Department of Fire Services, and Brewster Ambulance Service.

There are currently 7,173 people in DOC custody, meaning many inmates got tested more than once.

A total of 390 inmates have tested positive for the virus for a positivity rate of 5.07 percent, according to the DOC. OF that number, 339 have recovered and about 50 have an active diagnosis.

A handful of test results are pending.

Eleven of the 16 facilities had three of fewer positive cases since testing began, the DOC said. Of those 11 facilities, seven have had zero cases.

Officials say mobile testing will continue on a strategic basis and individual testing will carry on within all facilities on an ongoing basis per Department of Public Health guidelines.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)