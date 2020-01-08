BOSTON (WHDH) - The severity of the flu has increased throughout Massachusetts, according to the Department of Public Health.

The percentage of flu-like visits in the Bay State is higher than the previous two years in the same week, the DPH reported in their weekly flu report.

Western Massachusetts is reportedly dealing with moderate influenza-like illness activity, while the remainder of the state has reported high activity.

Despite the increased activity, flu-associated hospitalizations in the Bay State is lower than the previous two years in the same week, according to the DPH.

Hospitals and outpatient facilities in Massachusetts have reported more influenza B than influenza A positive specimens during this flu season.

Influenza-illness activity is increasing nationally, with influenza B being most common.

The DPH says the flu vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza.

