The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has updated its online page for travel during COVID-19 to reflect guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume pre-pandemic activities including travel within the United States,” the webpage reads as of Wednesday.

Though masks are no longer broadly required in Massachusetts, they are still mandatory on public and private transportation systems, including rideshares, taxis, ferries, the MBTA, train stations and airports.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.