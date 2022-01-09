BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has deployed more than 500 pieces of equipment to treat icy roadway across the state on Sunday.

Pavement temperatures are currently at or below freezing in many area north and west of Boston as freezing rain moves across the area, according to MassDOT officials.

This comes as a winter weather advisory remains in effect for central Middlesex and western Essex Counties until 10 a.m., southern New Hampshire until 3 p.m., and until 7 p.m. for central Massachusetts.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as untreated roads could become iced over.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York Line to has been reduced to 40 mph due to the slippery conditions, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Restrictions are also in place for tandem and special permit vehicles, MassDOT officials said.

MassDOT has 523 pieces of equipment currently deployed in snow & ice operations. Pavement temps below freezing in many areas north & west of #Boston.

