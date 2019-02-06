Mass. Dept. of Public Utilities: More than 30,000 ride-sharing applicants rejected in 2018

BOSTON (WHDH) - A report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities says more than 30,000 ride-sharing applicants were rejected in 2018.

In 2016, Massachusetts passed a law regulating the ride-share industry, and we’re now learning the state rejected nearly 16 percent of drivers who had passed company background checks.

The reason for the recent rejections includes age, poor driving, and criminal records.

More than 5,000 applicants were rejected due to a past violent crime or because they are registered sex offenders.

“In most cases, I haven’t felt unsafe, but I wouldn’t say safe. I would say fine,” said Northeastern student Korry Valley.

Uber and Lyft say they care deeply about passenger safety, and they say there are various reasons that some of their accepted drivers might be rejected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Lyft tells 7News its “background check program complies with Massachusetts law and is just one of the many tools and processes Lyft has built into our platform in the effort to put safety at the center of every ride.”

Uber says: “Massachusetts has a state-run database, CORI, that may include information we do not have access to under Massachusetts law.”

Under state law, the companies can only look back seven years, and they feel that’s adequate.

“Do I think they should do extensive background checks. Yes. Seven years, I feel like they should do 10 to 15,” said Uber customer Morgan Glanville. “That would make me feel a little more comfortable.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Utilities said Massachusetts is proud of its law because it set a national standard for ride-share safety.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)