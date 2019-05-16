Mass. doctor accused of engaging in sex acts with patients has medical license suspended

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine took disciplinary action Thursday against a local doctor who’s accused of engaging in sexual activity with multiple patients, among other serious violations, officials announced.

Dr. Keith R. Ablow’s medical license was suspended after the board deemed him to be an “immediate and serious threat to public health, safety, and welfare.”

The board alleges Ablow engaged in sexual activity and boundary violations with multiple patients, diverted controlled substances from patients and engaged in disruptive behavior that included displaying and pointing a firearm on multiple occasions in a manner that scared an employee.

Ablow, who had been practicing medicine in Newburyport, is also accused of fraudulently procuring his license renewal.

He was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in Feb. 1989. He is also licensed to practice medicine in New York.

The board says Ablow can appeal the ruling within seven days.

