Mass DOT paving the way for billion-dollar Pike project in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it is moving forward with a billion-dollar project to update the Mass. Turnpike in Allston.

The department is struggling to figure out how to fit twelve lanes of traffic and two commuter rail tracks into a stretch of land that is just over 200 feet wide.

The project’s leader presented some new designs at a joint board meeting Monday.

Mass. DOT is hoping to come up with a final plan by the fall.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)