2 injured, Mass DOT vehicle struck by suspected drunk driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver hit a Massachusetts Department of Transportation vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on the southbound side of the Zakim Bridge around 2 a.m. found a Massachusetts Department of Transportation vehicle rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Both operators were transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is facing several charges including operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

