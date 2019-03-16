2 injured, Mass DOT vehicle struck by suspected drunk driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver hit a Massachusetts Department of Transportation vehicle early Saturday morning.
Officers responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on the southbound side of the Zakim Bridge around 2 a.m. found a Massachusetts Department of Transportation vehicle rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Both operators were transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver is facing several charges including operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
