BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced updated guidance regarding the use of face coverings and masks for residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the Bay State leading the country in vaccine acceptance and new COVID-19 cases on the decline, health officials now say that fully vaccinated people only need to wear masks indoors if they have weakened immune systems.

Fully vaccinated people are also encouraged to wear masks indoors if they are at increased risk for severe disease because of their age or an underlying medical condition, or if they have a member of their household who is unvaccinated, has a weakened immune system, or is at increased risk for severe disease.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a face covering or mask when indoors with others to help prevent spreading COVID-19.

All people in Massachusetts are required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including on public transportation and in health care facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

People who have tested positive or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 must follow the state’s isolation and quarantine guidance.

