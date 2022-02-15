BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced updated guidance regarding the use of face coverings and masks for residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the Bay State leading the country in vaccine acceptance and new COVID-19 cases on the decline, health officials now say that fully vaccinated people only need to wear masks indoors if they have weakened immune systems.

People who are fully vaccinated should also continue to wear masks indoors if they are at increased risk for severe disease because of their age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in their household has a weakened immune system and is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.

REALLY: Boston requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for people 12 years and older to enter many establishments

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a face covering or mask when indoors with others to help prevent spreading COVID-19.

All people in Massachusetts are required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including on public transportation and in health care facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

People who have tested positive or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 must follow the state’s isolation and quarantine guidance.

Some communities, including Boston, continue to require masks in indoor public spaces. Boston is also requiring proof of full vaccination or many indoor settings.

“If the numbers continue along the trends that we are seeing, we could see this policy lifted in the next few days or so,” Wu said of the vaccine mandate.

Wu noted that Boston’s indoor mask mandate will remain in place until further notice.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that students and staff at public schools can stop wearing masks starting Feb. 28.

