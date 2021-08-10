BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,232 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Aug. 7, there have been 9,969 total breakthrough cases, up from the 7,737 cases that were reported on July 31, new data shows.

There have also been 106 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19.

A total of 445 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized after becoming infected.

Data obtained on Monday showed that 73 percent of COVID-19 breakthrough deaths in Massachusetts have been among vaccinated residents with at least one underlying condition and their average age was 82.5.

Massachusetts’ 74 percent vaccination rate among people over the age of 18 has been critical in keeping hospitalization numbers low, despite the recent uptick in case counts, officials added.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,375,020, public health data shows.

