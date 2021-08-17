BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,672 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Aug. 14, there have been 12,641 total breakthrough cases, up from the 9,969 cases that were reported on Aug. 7, new data shows.

There have also been 124 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 106 deaths that were reported last week.

A total of 496 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized after becoming infected.

Data obtained last week showed that 73 percent of COVID-19 breakthrough deaths in Massachusetts have been among vaccinated residents with at least one underlying condition and their average age was 82.5.

Massachusetts’ 74 percent vaccination rate among people over the age of 18 has been critical in keeping hospitalization numbers low, despite the recent uptick in case counts, officials added.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,401,683, public health data shows.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)