BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 3,098 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Aug. 21, there have been 15,739 total breakthrough cases, up from the 12,641 cases that were reported on Aug. 14, new data shows.

There have also been 131 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 124 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials reported 75 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, up from a previous mark of 496.

Data obtained earlier this month showed that 73 percent of COVID-19 breakthrough deaths in Massachusetts have been among vaccinated residents with at least one underlying condition and their average age was 82.5.

Massachusetts’ high vaccination rate among people over the age of 18 has been critical in keeping hospitalization numbers low, despite the recent uptick in case counts, officials added.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,433,003, public health data shows.

