BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 11,431 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Dec. 11, there have been 100,399 total breakthrough cases, up from the 88,968 cases that were reported last week, new data shows.

There have also been 699 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 647 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 250 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, bringing the total number to 2,966, up from a previous mark of 2,716.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,008,626, public health data shows.

A total of 1,623,583 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

