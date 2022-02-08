BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 12,262 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 243 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Feb. 5, there have been 434,394 total breakthrough cases, up from the 422,132 cases that were reported last week, new data shows.

There have also been 2,032 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 1,789 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 350 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, bringing the total number to 6,790 up from a previous mark of 6,440.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)