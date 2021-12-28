BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 20,247 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 70 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Dec. 25, there have been 134,565 total breakthrough cases, up from the 114,318 cases that were reported last week, new data shows.

There have also been 854 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 784 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 353 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, bringing the total number to 3,539 up from a previous mark of 3,186.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,071,253, public health data shows.

A total of 2,015,376 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

