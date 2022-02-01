BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 27,530 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 275 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Jan. 29, there have been 422,132 total breakthrough cases, up from the 394,602 cases that were reported last week, new data shows.

There have also been 1,789 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 1,499 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 555 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, bringing the total number to 6,440 up from a previous mark of 5,885.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)