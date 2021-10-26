BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 3,078 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Oct. 23, there have been 51,007 total breakthrough cases, up from the 47,929 cases that were reported last week, new data shows.

There have also been 406 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 371 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 121 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, bringing the total number to 1,687, up from a previous mark of 1,566.

Data obtained over the summer showed that nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 breakthrough deaths in Massachusetts have been among vaccinated residents with at least one underlying condition and their average age was 82.5.

Massachusetts’ high vaccination rate among people over the age of 18 has been critical in keeping hospitalization numbers low, despite the ongoing surge in case counts, officials said.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,718,067, public health data shows.

A total of 351,109 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

