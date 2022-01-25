BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 46,092 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 275 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Jan. 22, there have been 394,602 total breakthrough cases, up from the 348,510 cases that were reported last week, new data shows.

There have also been 1,499 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 1,225 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 448 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, bringing the total number to 5,885 up from a previous mark of 5,437.

