BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 82,466 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 112 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Jan. 9, there have been 262,060 total breakthrough cases, up from the 179,594 cases that were reported last week, new data shows.

There have also been 1,054 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 942 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 644 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, bringing the total number to 4,553 up from a previous mark of 3,909.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,132,780, public health data shows.

A total of 2,353,623 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

