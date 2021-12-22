BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 13,919 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

As of Dec. 18, there have been 114,318 total breakthrough cases, up from the 100,399 cases that were reported last week, new data shows.

There have also been 784 fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19, up from the 699 deaths that were reported last week.

Health officials also reported 220 new hospitalizations among fully vaccinated residents, bringing the total number to 3,186 up from a previous mark of 2,966.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,047,850, public health data shows.

A total of 1,853,014 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

