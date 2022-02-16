BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is warning dog owners of a locally-made brand of treats that have been linked to at least three human cases of salmonella.

The salmonella cases have been traced to individuals who have handled Dog Gone Dog Treats, health officials said in a news release. The cases include two adults in their 70s and a child from Essex County.

One open bag from a customer and several unopened bags purchased last week all tested positive for salmonella at the State Public Health Laboratory, according to health officials.

Dog Gone Dog Treats are made in Georgetown and include chicken chips, beef liver, and sweet potato chips. They are sold at Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews & Moore in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers in Gloucester.

All stores have been ordered to remove any existing product from their shelves and no additional product is currently being made.

