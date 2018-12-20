Mass. DPU lifts moritorium on National Grid gas workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Locked out gas workers are speaking out after state regulators lifted a moratorium on National Grid gas work.

The Department of Public Utilities says National Grid will be allowed to resume gas work but must follow extremely high standards as outlined by the D.P.U.

The moratorium was imposed after the National Grid was found to have possibly violated federal safety regulations following the lockout of its union gas workers in late June.

United Steelworkers released a statement saying in part “Governor Baker has put National Grid’s interests over the safety of the families and businesses in Massachusetts.”

They feel the moratorium was the result of a concern that less experienced gas workers might endanger the lives of Massachusetts residents.

